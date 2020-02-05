Video: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys watching tigress and 4 cubs playing at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar took a trip to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. The former Indian batsman took to social media to share a video of his recent visit and wrote: "Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve Visit. It was a majestic sight to see a tigress and her four cubs playing in the wild. My visit to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve was an incredible experience. I would like to thank the entire staff at #Tadoba for making my trip a memorable one."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) onFeb 3, 2020 at 4:24am PST

Sachin Tendulkar has always been a huge fan of wildlife and often takes trips to sanctuaries and parks along with his wife Anjali, daughter Sara and son Arjun.

Sachin Tendulkar, a legend in Indian cricket, brought the entire cricket world and his fans to tears when he retired in 2013. His final Test was against West Indies.

Sachin Tendulkar has the highest number of centuries in international cricket with 100. He is the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs and is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game.

