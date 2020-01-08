Video showing hack for peeling boiled egg shells impresses internet

Boiled eggs are one of the most important breakfast food. Even though this superfood that is a must for one’s daily protein intake, peeling it is a Herculean task. If you are someone who turns to the internet to keep up with the hacks that makes life easy, this video making rounds on social media shows the simplest way to peeling eggs that saves time.

In the video posted on a Twitter page called ‘Back to Nature’, the man takes a boiled egg, puts it in a glass and fills water in it, and then shakes it, throwing the water away in the process, after which he effortlessly pushes out the egg from the eggshells.

Eggxactly how to peel a boiled egg pic.twitter.com/rqIRlUGwKn — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) January 5, 2020

The video, posted on January 6, managed to receive 91,800 views with 3,400 likes and retweeted 841 times so far. The comments ranged from many people being impressed by his trick to calling out the person in the video for wasting water. One user explained how the trick works.

Forgetting to mention that you need to do this while the egg is still hot. The water needs to be cold as well - You’re essentially “shocking” the egg out of its shell.



You can do the same thing with tomatoes & other thin-skinned vegetables/fruit too. — jimmycheeto (@nickgu__) January 6, 2020

Challenge eggcepted now round 2 pic.twitter.com/MBpo1Gcd4h — johnny_trouble (@johnny_trouble) January 5, 2020

Let me know if it works as badly for you as it did for me. — Phins (@PhinsMSP) January 5, 2020

Hmm... Need to try that again. Tried it some time ago, but didn't work for me at all. Is that a radial motion, or is it just random and violent shaking? — Jörgen Sigvardsson (@jorgensigvard) January 6, 2020

Brother, please close the tap and save the water. Your idea of peeling egg is really good. — Prashant Vinerkar (@Prashan32239575) January 6, 2020

What do you think of this internet hack of peeling boiled eggs?

