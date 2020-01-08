Search

Video showing hack for peeling boiled egg shells impresses internet

Published: Jan 08, 2020

A screenshot of the video posted on Twitter page Back to Nature
Boiled eggs are one of the most important breakfast food. Even though this superfood that is a must for one’s daily protein intake, peeling it is a Herculean task. If you are someone who turns to the internet to keep up with the hacks that makes life easy, this video making rounds on social media shows the simplest way to peeling eggs that saves time.

In the video posted on a Twitter page called ‘Back to Nature’, the man takes a boiled egg, puts it in a glass and fills water in it, and then shakes it, throwing the water away in the process, after which he effortlessly pushes out the egg from the eggshells.

The video, posted on January 6, managed to receive 91,800 views with 3,400 likes and retweeted 841 times so far. The comments ranged from many people being impressed by his trick to calling out the person in the video for wasting water. One user explained how the trick works.

What do you think of this internet hack of peeling boiled eggs?

