Video: Virat Kohli's standout quarantine story? Baking a cake for Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli was at his candid best when teammate Mayank Agarwal quizzed him regarding a lot of things off the field. With the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Indian cricketers have had to be content with staying at home and keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

In this latest video uploaded on BCCI's Twitter handle, Agarwal quizzed Kohli in a rapid-fire round and the India captain gave answers in his own inimitable style.

From baking for his special someone in the lockdown to revealing the best smoothie makers in the team, @imVkohli answers it all on #OpenNetsWithMayank.



Part 2 of the show coming up soon on https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ. Stay tuned ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ@mayankcricket pic.twitter.com/IuvdfOST0Y — BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2020

Agarwal stated off by asking Kohli: "What is your best quarantine story?"

"I baked a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka's birthday. So, will be a standout quarantine story for me because I hadn't baked a cake before in my life," Kohli said.

"And I baked a good cake in my first attempt. So I will always remember that and she told me she loved the cake, which is very very special."

Agarwal then asked: "A new skill-set you found during quarantine?"

"I wouldn't say skill-set because skill-set is something you can learn as a hobby as well as while on tour. Those are the things that you can," the 31-year-old said.

"But this phase has made me realise is that it is very important to focus on life in general and then cricket is a part of it."

Agarwal's next question was: "One work-out routine that Virat Kohli doesn't like to do and one which he likes?"

"I hate doing split squat holds, especially the ones which go over a minute and a half. The second exercise I hate is Bulgarian squat holds with heavier dumbbells," he said.

"And the one that I can't live without is power snatch. Cleans and power snatch I can do everyday of the week, for an hour non-stop, and will be absolutely fine."

Agarwal also asked Kohli's regarding his go-to recipe and Kohli quipped: "Go-to recipe is steamed rice and 'lahsuni palak' along with bhindi (ladyfinger)."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever