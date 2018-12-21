Videos: Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh gets married to girlfriend Bharati Kumar
Kunal Jaisingh, who plays the popular character of Omkara in Ishqbaaz got married to longtime girlfriend Bharati Kumar in Mumbai
Television actor Kunal Jaisingh got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Bharati Kumar in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The actor is popularly known for his character Omkara, essayed in the television show, Ishqbaaz. The television actor met Bharati on the sets of The Budding Project and love-struck between the two of them. After dating each other for five years, they finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on December 20, in Mumbai, confirmed a report in India Today.
Kunal Jaisingh opted for a white sherwani with a red dupatta and looked charming as ever. On the other hand, the bride Bharati Kumari wore a traditional red saree and heavy gold jewellery and looked resplendent. Their wedding preparations had begun a few days ago, and they brought in their special day with near and dear ones.
Here are some pictures and videos from the ceremony:
Congratulations to the newly wed couple. @kunaljaisingh @bharati_k #kunaljaisingh #bharatikumar
The newly wed couple @kunaljaisingh @bharati_k #kunaljaisingh #bharatikumar
Television personalities like Manav Gohil, Shweta Kwatra, Mansi Srivastava, Mreenul Deshraaj were seen at the wedding venue. Apart from them, actors Nehalaxmi Iyer and Shrenu Parikh also graced Kunal Jaisingh's wedding.
In the month of January, Kunal had posted an adorable message for Bharati, wishing her the best birthday. He shared a beautiful picture of them together and wrote, "Here is wishing a very very happy birthday to the most wonderful girl I know...you are beautiful inside and out the most humble and loving and caring person I have ever known I wish you all the love and luck and pray that you achieve all your goals and fulfil all your dreams (sic)."
Also Read: Ishqbaaz Actor Kunal Jaisingh 'Omkara' Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Bharati Kumar
