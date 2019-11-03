Vidhu Vinod Chopra announces his latest venture Shikara

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra who marked 30 years of his classic and ageless film, Parinda on Saturday, the director has finally announced his latest venture 'Shikara' which is all set to release on 21st Februaury, 2020. Taking to his social media handle director of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shares, "Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir, directed by #VidhuVinodChopra. Releasing on 21st February, 2020 in a theatre near you. @VVCFilms #Shikara"

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara is described as A love letter from Kashmir which seems like the filmmaker will treat his fans with his yet another fresh storytelling of the tales of from the valley!

Currently, the ace director-producer is celebrating 30 years of the Bollywood classic Parinda. The film was written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and was released on the 3rd of November 1989. The Bollywood crime-drama had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit. On the account of 30 years of Parinda, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to their social media handles and are sharing video clips and BTS content. It's the perfect trip down the nostalgic down one of Bollywood's most iconic movies ever made.

