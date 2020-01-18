Vidhu Vinod Chopra makes Kashmiri Pandits revisit history

Precisely 30 years after Kashmiri Pandits were forced into exodus on January 19, 1990, after blaring threats were made to them to convert to Islam, or die, some of them are set to revisit that fateful night through the eyes of Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The filmmaker, who tapped into memories of his childhood and the stories of his mother to create Shikara, his upcoming film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, will screen the film for a select lot on January 19 in Delhi.

Talking to mid-day about the screening that will be held tomorrow to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the fateful night, Chopra says, "This movie is a tribute to my mother, who went through the pain of being thrown out of her home three decades ago. The Kashmiri Pandit community has silently, in their own ways, communicated their anguish at the great loss of their homeland. This movie is a small token of my appreciation for their courage and patience. They are my biggest strength, and this screening is for them to see their story being finally told. The time has come for the world to know what happened."

While it marks the acting debut of Aadil Khan and Sadia, Shikara also features actual Kashmiri Pandits and inhabitants of the Jagti refugee camp to bring authenticity to the film. Based on real events, it also includes actual footage from the exodus.

