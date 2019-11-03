Vidhu Vinod Chopra recountsÂ why Parinda remains one of his most special directorial ventures

Three decades on, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra tells how Parinda, a tight budget film ended up lending authenticity to the iconic multi-starrer. For filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it seems like "yesterday" when his film, Parinda, which completes 30 years today, released.

Celebrating the #30YearsOfParinda, VVC films and the lead actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff have been sharing video clips and units from the movie and giving a full-fledged nostalgic trip to the fans.

Spilling the beans on the journey of Parinda, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shares an exciting insight about the film. He shares, "The most striking aspect for me would be that we created the entire movie in a budget of Rs 12 lakh, which was too less for a film of that scale. But what it did was it lent an even greater authenticity to the film, because we couldn't go beyond our budget but wouldn't compromise the integrity of the story, so the locations, the crowds screaming — they were all real. It helped the film stay true to the city that we were portraying. So our weakness became our strength."

One of the cult classic films still today, Parinda remains relevant to the audience even now. Talking about the same Vidhu Vinod Chopra shares, "Parinda, at the heart of it, is a film about the relationship between two brothers. The reason why the film cannot age is that it deals with two brothers and the affection between them, and that bond is valid even today. I dedicated the film to my brother Vir. Like ours, the bond between brothers is timeless and so is Parinda."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films is celebrating 30 years of the Bollywood classic Parinda. The film was written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and was released on the 3rd of November 1989. The Bollywood crime-drama had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit.

On the work front, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next project is Shikara and slated to release in 2019.

