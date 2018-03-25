Vidhu Vinod Chopra urged to highlight sacrifices of Jammu and Kashmir Police

The Bollywood filmmaker is currently shooting a movie on the plight of Kashmiri Pandit community



Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Noted Bollywood film director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Friday called on S.P. Vaid, the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief, who requested the filmmaker to highlight the sacrifices made by local policemen while fighting militancy. The Bollywood filmmaker is currently shooting a movie on the plight of Kashmiri Pandit community.

A police statement said on Friday: "Chopra who is shooting his film in the state visited the police headquarters in Jammu today. He called on DGP S.P. Vaid and interacted with senior officers."

The DGP requested Chopra to help in projecting the contribution and sacrifices of J&K Police through his medium of art to the people of the country and abroad, it said.

"The filmmaker assured that all assistance will be provided in highlighting the services of the J&K Police to the nation."

During the interaction various suggestions regarding the projection of the role of J&K Police in the service of nation were discussed, the statement added.

