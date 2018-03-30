Vidya Balan approached to play a gangster in her next?

Currently prepping for Indira Gandhi biopic, Vidya Balan apparently approached to play crime overlord in drama



Known to throw a curveball with her choice of roles, Vidya Balan is set to explore uncharted territory once again with her next. According to sources, the actor has been approached to play a gangster in a yet-untitled project to be helmed by Jyoti Kapur Das. The director had previously handled the reins of the award-winning short film, Chutney (2016).

A source in the know told mid-day, "Set in the murky world of crime, the drama sees the leading lady as a grey character. The role is that of a strong-minded woman who is almost a crime overlord. After Jyoti finished penning the script, Vidya was the first name that came to her mind. Given the kind of author-backed roles that she has done, the actress would be a perfect fit for the character."

We hear, Vidya Balan has already been given a narration and has expressed her interest. However, she is yet to work out her dates. The source added, "The actress also has the Indira Gandhi biopic in the pipeline. It all depends on when she starts the biopic. She is also in talks for another project. But if all goes as planned, the crime drama will go on floors later this year."

Das, on her part, remained tight-lipped. When contacted, she said, "It would be an absolute dream to work with her, nothing like that is happening just yet." Balan remained unavailable till the time of going to press.

