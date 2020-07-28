Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi: From Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, actors who graced the biopics

There are just a few days more to go until the Amazon Prime Video members in India and more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the highly anticipated biopic-drama film 'Shakuntala Devi'! Actress Vidya Balan will astonish the audience by playing the lead role of Shakuntala Devi and taking them through the journey of the brilliant mathematician who was also known as 'the human-computer'.

Biopics often require the lead actors to really connect with the protagonist of the film and see through their eyes. The same was the case with Aamir Khan who played the character of the 57 years old father and the trainer 'Mahavir Singh Phogat' in the sports biographical film 'Dangal'. Even, in the biographical drama film 'Super 30', Hrithik Roshan immersed himself into the character of the Bihari mathematics educator Anand Kumar, adhering to a different culture.

Similarly, to play the character with natural elegance Vidya Balan had to break the mold to fit into the shoes of Shakuntala Devi who was a mother to a grown-up daughter and was also a genius who astounded the world with her ability to solve complex math problems in mere seconds in her mind.

The upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi' is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh in prominent roles. So save the date as the film will be available for streaming from the 31st of July on Amazon Prime Video!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news