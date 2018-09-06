Vidya Balan clears the air about her pregnancy

bollywood

Vidya Balan was spotted outside a clinic in Khar on Wednesday, and after looking at the shutterbugs, the actress stopped the car to clarify that she's not pregnant

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is currently shooting for the NTR biopic in Hyderabad. It is said that the actress is shooting some pivotal scenes in an apartment where NTR used to live during his switch from films to the world of politics.

Vidya is currently back to her city, and the actress was spotted at a Khar hospital where most of B-Town deliver their babies. Seeing the paparazzi, Vids struck a note of caution. The actor stopped the car and told them that she was not pregnant and not to fuel any gossip.

It seems like it was just a routine check-up for the actress.

On the work front, the actress will be seen portraying the role of NTR's wife Basavatarakam. Apart from Vidya and Balakrishna, the film also stars Rana Daggubati who will be playing NTR’s son-in-law and the current CM of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The film also stars Jishu Sengupta, Prakash Jha and Kaikala Satyanarayan in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Vidya Balan On Playing NT Rama Rao's Wife In Biopic: Approaching Role With Imagination

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates