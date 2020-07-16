Vidya Balan: Direct release on OTT will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe

Actress Vidya Balan says the direct-to-digital release strategy will take her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi to global audiences.

"Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating" said Vidya, adding: "Her story is inspirational and makes you see how, if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster. A direct release on the streaming platform will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe, where they can watch the movie at their convenience."

Shakuntala Devi was planned for a theatrical release, but will be going the digital route due to the disruptions caused by the Covid crisis. The trailer of the film was launched on Wednesday, July 15.

Helmed and written by Anu Menon, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala's daughter Anupama, along with Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

The screenplay is written by Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. Talking about the thought behind making the film, Menon said: "I've always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt hers is an incredible story that resonates with today's world."

"While most of us will be familiar with her natural ability for math, the film also explores the lesser known personal story of Shakuntala Devi -- a brilliant but vulnerable woman and mother who lived life ahead of her times and on her own terms. I am certain the global audiences will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed creating it for them," Menon added.

Shakuntala Devi will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

