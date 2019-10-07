Vidya Balan heads to Imperial College

As she continues to replicate the genius of Shakuntala Devi for a cinematic portrayal of her life, Vidya Balan is enjoying the perks afforded to her owing to the accomplishments of the math whiz. Balan, who is filming for Anu Menon's directorial venture in London, has received an invite from the Imperial College.

The London University was instrumental in furthering Devi's career, as she earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records (1982) for multiplying two 13-digit numbers in 28 seconds, at this school.

At the event that will be held today, Balan will discuss Devi's life and laurels with the students of the university. Balan says, "The college is an important part of Shakuntala Devi's life. It is also a part of our film, even though no official shooting schedule has been planned at the venue. Her achievement at this university was an important part of her life, and that will be incorporated in the film."

