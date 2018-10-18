Vidya Balan looks like an empress in the first look of NTR biopic

regional-cinema

Vidya Balan posted her look from the upcoming NTR biopic on social media. She plays Basavatarakam, NTR's first wife.

The actor shared the picture as her Instagram story and wrote: "What do I see (sic)?" Vidya is currently shooting for the Telugu film in Hyderabad. Nandamuri Balakrishna essays the role of NTR and Rana Daggubati plays Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who is the son-in-law of NTR.

The biopic is based on the life of yesteryear superstar NT Rama Rao. Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.

NT Rama Rao, the man on whom the film is based was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served seven years as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Fondly, he is referred to as NTR. He received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) and directing Varakatnam (1970). NTR has also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like Raju Peda (1954) and Lava Kusa (1963).

