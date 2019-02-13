Vidya Balan: Manikarnika has the best action sequences I have seen in a Bollywood film

bollywood

Recently in an interview, National Film Award and Padma Shri winner actress Vidya Balan praised highly for Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika

After Kangana lashing out Bollywood for not supporting Manikarnika many renowned actors have come out in support of the film. Recently in an interview, National Film Award and Padma Shri winner actress Vidya Balan praised highly for Manikarnika. "I have watched Manikarnika and I am blown away by the amount of hard work that's gone in because its there for everyone to see. And the war sequences are amongst the best ones I have ever seen in any Indian film."

Vidya Balan is known for pioneering a change in the concept of a Hindi film heroine with her portrayals of strong-willed women in films like Kahani, Tumhari Sulu, The Dirty Picture. She has won many accolades for her performance which includes the National Film Award, Filmfare and Screen Awards. She was awarded the Padma Shri by Indian Government.

Neetu Chandra and Sushmita Sen also came out in support of Manikarnika and Kangana. Neetu Chandra watched the film in LA and calls Kangana the best among all.

Sushmita Sen in a recent interview said "I'm so proud of Kangana. God bless her. It took courage to do what she did and singlehandedly make a brilliant film. I wish her all the best!"

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika is a biopic on Rani Lakshmibai and is still running strong in Theatres in its third week with a strong word of mouth and audience has been raving about her performance both as an actor as well as a Director.

