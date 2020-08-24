Vidya Balan on resuming work amid COVID-19: Hopefully, we will be safer

Actor Vidya Balan, who is likely to resume shoot of her upcoming film "Sherni" in October, says shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic will be a challenge and she is up for it.

Production on "Sherni", helmed by "Newton" director Amit Masurkar, came to a halt in mid-March as the country went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Balan, who is set to play a forest officer in the film, said the ideal situation will be to resume shoot post monsoon and the team is hoping to go on floors in October in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh.

"The situation is such that we will have to take one day at a time. Shooting generally will require you to be that much more cautious now. The good thing is we will be shooting in the jungle. We are not in an enclosed place and that I think is a good thing. Hopefully, we will be safer. Fingers crossed," the "Shakuntala Devi" star told PTI.

Balan, 41, said people will have to exercise caution as they resume work and other normal activities. "We can only take precautions and hope everything turns out fine and everyone is safe. I don't know what it will be shooting outside the city," she said, adding that two-thirds of the shoot is yet to be finished. Produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, "Sherni" is billed to explore the man-wildlife conflict.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever