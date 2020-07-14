Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi trailer to be out on July 15

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday (July 14) revealed the motion poster of the much-awaited biographical drama Shakuntala Devi. With countless achievements and a never-before-seen journey of the charming mathematician, Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi is all set to make your head spin with complex calculations, with the upcoming biopic of the math wizard.

The makers released a small clip to announce the trailer launch date and wrote, "The common difference between a computer and Shakuntala Devi is that they work at a different pace. The latter is faster :p Trailer out tomorrow. Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime, July 31! [sic]"

Vidya Balan also took to her Instagram to share the clip and wrote, "Get ready to meet the genius! Trailer out tomorrow. Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31 [sic]"

Faster than a calculator and a human-computer, the motion poster revealed that the trailer for the much-awaited new film will drop on 15th of July. Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

Stay tuned to catch the trailer - out on 15th July 2020. Prime members in India and more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the highly anticipated Hindi film from 31st July.

