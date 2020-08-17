Vidya Balan teaches you how to be a BODMASh in this deleted scene of Shakuntala Devi

It is raining stories of inspirational individuals this month and we are still not over the biographical drama based on the life of the great math wizard and Guinness Book of World Records holder, Shakuntala Devi. With her wit and her charm, the mathematician has won all our hearts and ignited a spark of love for numbers again. In an exclusive deleted clip from the film, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi takes us back to our school days when we as children were terrified of maths and would rather wait for a recess.

From dividing one's food while sharing a tiffin, to calculating the time left on the clock for the recess bell to go off, Shakuntala Devi says that everything involves the magic of maths. A few mathematical curses in Bengali, to a thought-provoking presence of math in our everyday lives, her outlook is quite fascinating even today. Always encouraging and committed to making maths fun, the genius's vibrant personality can be powerfully summed up in this clip. So, don't be a BODMASh, and watch the entertaining drama Shakuntala Devi streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Have a look right here:

Shakuntala Devi – or the 'Human Computer, as she was called – was not only a world-renowned math genius, but also a woman ahead of her times. She lived life on her own terms, and did so unapologetically. But our film is not just about Shakuntala Devi, the math wizard, it is also about Shakuntala - the woman and mother, with all her brilliance, vulnerabilities and flaws.

Shakuntala Devi will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.

