Vidya Balan to kids: Leave gadgets, participate in outdoor games

bollywood

Vidya Balan along with actor Tusshar Kapoor has associated with Juniorthon, a fitness carnival for children

Vidya Balan

Actress Vidya Balan has urged children to indulge in physical activities. "In today's scenario, outdoor activities have become limited for children as most of the time they are busy on either a smartphone or other gadgets. Kids should participate in outdoor activities rather than sitting at home and playing games on gadgets," Vidya said in a statement.

Vidya along with actor Tusshar Kapoor has associated with Juniorthon, a fitness carnival for children. Extending support to the initiative, Tusshar said: "Juniorthon is a well-thought concept. I am glad they are doing something for the kids. This initiative is a great measure to motivate all the kids for physical activities."

The annual event aims to promote running as an active lifestyle for children and their families. Its fourth season will commence from December 23 here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever