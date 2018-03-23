Vidya Balan to star in NTR biopic?

Vidya Balan hasn't officially given a nod to this project, though if that happens, it will mark her debut in Telugu films



Vidya Balan

Trade sources say Vidya Balan is likely to be cast in the biopic on NT Rama Rao, which stars the late actor-politician's son Nandamuri Balakrishna. Vids will play NTR's wife Basavatarakam. It is said that she had some apprehensions about the script, which the makers promised to look into. Teja's directorial venture is slated to have a mahurat on March 29. If Vids says an aye, it will mark her debut in Telugu films.

