Vidya Balan to star in Tamil remake of Pink

Vidya Balan is all set to make her Tamil debut with a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink. Balan will act alongside Ajith Kumar, and the film will be directed by H. Vinoth

Vidya Balan is all set to make her Tamil debut with a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink. The actress was last seen in the Telugu film NTR Kathanayakudu. Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the remake, will also be making a foray into southern cinema with this film.

Balan will act alongside Ajith Kumar, and the film will be directed by H. Vinoth. The shoot has already begun in Hyderabad. In a statement made about the film and its casting, Kapoor said, "Happy to introduce Vidya Balan to Tamil audiences. She is paired with Ajith and her role is very special. Shraddha Srinath has also been roped in for a pivotal role. Rangaraj Pandey plays a very important character." The film also stars Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar among others.

Reports suggest that it was Sridevi's wish that Ajith act in a film made under her husband's production house. Sridevi had worked with Ajith in English Vinglish, which is when she had suggested this collaboration. It was Ajith who had suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. Kapoor also confirmed that he has another film with Ajith in the making, of which the probable date of release is April 10, 2020.

The Pink remake is slated to release on May 1, 2019, and will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

