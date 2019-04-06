Vidya Balan would lovingly spy on this Bollywood A-list actor!

bollywood

Vidya Balan says that she loves decoding people and would love to spy upon megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Vidya Balan has now turned into a real-life Radio Jockey after her stint as an RJ in Tumhari Sulu. On her radio show, 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho,' the 'Bobby Jasoos' actress confessed that if she turned into a spy, she would love to investigate megastar Amitabh Bachchan. This revelation followed after Vidya confessed that she has a habit of decoding people in real life.

The Begum Jaan actress was in conversation with a radio jockey, who asked her who would she want to spy on in real life. And, Vidya named her Paa co-actor, Amitabh Bachchan. She also said that the late Sridevi would have been an ideal subject.

"While I have never faced the need to spy on someone, but I would love to know everything about everyone since I love decoding people. There is this 'keeda (urge)' in me... I love getting to know people.

"It has to be Amitabh Bachchan, as his thoughts or his feelings are never given away by his expressions. He has this straight face and that's quite intriguing to decode. Of course, he is absolutely different when he faces the camera."

Regarding Sridevi, Vidya said: "There's another person I would have loved to investigate, but she is no more and that is the legendary Srideviji. I am a huge Sridevi fan, and I feel ecstatic to have paid her a tribute with her iconic song Hawa Hawai. while she was amongst us.

"While she couldn't see the film, she did attend the screening and I am just glad I could do that." said the 40-year-old actress.

