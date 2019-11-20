MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Vidya Balan wraps up shooting of Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer

Published: Nov 20, 2019, 15:38 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Vidya Balan on Wednesday announced the shooting wrap-up of her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer

Image sourced from Vidya Balan's official Instagram account
Image sourced from Vidya Balan's official Instagram account

Vidya Balan on Wednesday announced the shooting wrap-up of her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer' in which she will play the role of the ace mathematician. The actor shared pictures from the sets of the film where the entire cast and crew is celebrating by cutting a cake.

Vidya Balan

In the snaps, Vidya is seen posing with director Anu Menon and producer Vikram Malhotra while cutting the cake. In the second clip, the star is enjoying the delicious dessert with her team.

Vidya Balan

"Shootwrap on Shakuntala Devi,' she captioned the pictures. The film based on the life of the mathematical is slated to hit theatres during summer 2020.

Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Although she never received any formal education her love for numbers won her several awards.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

vidya balansanya malhotrabollywood news

Vidya Balan's first look from the Shakuntala Devi biopic out now

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK