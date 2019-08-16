Vidya Sinha passes away: The cast of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala remembers the veteran actress

television

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha, who was last seen in the television show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, passed away on August 15 at age 71. Her co-stars from the popular show remember her in heartfelt social media messages.

Vidya Sinha clicked with Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala co-star Myra Singh. Pic/https://www.instagram.com/myrasinghofficial

Vidya Sinha, known for films like Rajnigandha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and more recently, Salman Khan's 2011 film Bodyguard, passed away yesterday, August 15. She was 71. In recent times, the actress was busy with television projects. She was seen in shows such as Kaavyanjali and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Vidya Sinha was hospitalised since August 10 after she complained of breathlessness. Sinha was on ventilator support and was diagnosed with lung and heart disorders. She, unfortunately, failed to recover and passed away around 1 pm on August 15.

Several of Sinha's industry friends and co-actors over the years took to social media to express their shock and sorrow at the actress's demise. Her co-stars from the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala also took to social media to remember their favourite 'dadi'.

Aakriti Sharma, who plays Kullfi Singh Gill, took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of Vidya Sinha from the sets of the show.

Mohit Malik, who portrays the role of Sikandar Singh Gill, Vidya Sinha's character's son, shared a video of the veteran actress on Instagram and wrote, "Will miss you 'Bebe'. RIP #vidhyasinha" Vidya Sinha played Sushila Devi Gill in the Star Plus show.

Among Sinha's other notable films were Hawas (1974), Chhoti Si Baat (1975), Mera Jeevana (1976), the crime-thriller Inkaar, Kitaab (both 1977), and Basu Chatterjee's Safed Jhooth (both 1978), a horror flick Saboot (1980), Love Story and as a gangster in Josh (both 1981).

Anjali Anand, who plays Loveleen "Lovely" Singh Gill, in the show also took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself with Vidya Sinha. Check them out below:

Vidya Sinha gracefully transitioned into senior roles in films and TV, and among her other notable telly shows were Haar Jeet (2012), Qubool Hai (2012), Ishq Ka Rang Safed (2015), Chandra Nandini (2016) telecast on various entertainment channels.

The actress was born on November 15, 1947, to film producer Rana Pratap Singh. She started off her career as a model and even won the Miss Bombay contest. That is how she caught the attention of renowned filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, making her mark in the industry.

