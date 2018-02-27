Vidyasagar Rao meets litterateurs on 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din' eve

The Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao had an informal meeting with writers, poets and publishers from the state on the eve of 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din' at Raj Bhavan



The Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao today had an informal meeting with writers, poets and publishers from the state on the eve of 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din' at Raj Bhavan here. February 27, the anniversary of eminent litterateur V V Shirwadkar, is celebrated as 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din'.

State minister for Marathi language, Education and Sports Vinod Tawde was present at the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Vidyasagar Rao said Marathi was one of the oldest and richest languages having nearly 60 dialects. He said Marathi language and progressive thought had been shaped by saints and social reformers from the state. He called for collective efforts to ensure that "matrubhasha" (mother tongue) did not become "mrutyubhasha" (a dying language).

The Governor said scientific research had established that children learning in their mother tongue acquired better and faster understanding of the subject being taught. He called for organizing a World Marathi Conference in Maharashtra. Madhu Mangesh Karnik, Dr Vijaya Wad, Dr Mahesh Keluskar, Kishore Kadam, Dilip Karambelkar, Ramdas Bhatkal, Monika Gajendragadkar, Changdeo Kale, Baba Bhand, Premanand Gajwi, Dr Shirish Deshpande, Aruna Dhere and others were present.

