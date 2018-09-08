Vidyut Jammwal: Being vegan helps me keep fit

bollywood

Vidyut Jammwal joins a growing list of vegan celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Joaquin Phoenix, Pamela Anderson, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mallika Sherawat, Ayesha Takia, Monica Dogra, and Bryan Adams, to name a few

Vidyut Jammwal

Fit actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for his daredevil stunts and flawless action sequences, attributes his chiselled body to his vegan lifestyle and workout routine.

In an ad for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, he appears next to the words "Kick the Meat Habit. Go Vegan."

Vegans are vegetarians who eat only fully plant-derived foods, leaving those derived from animals - such as milk and eggs, which are stolen from exploited cows and chickens, respectively - off their plates, the animal rights organisation said.

"When people ask me where I get my protein from, I tell them (I get it from) exactly (the same place that) herbivorous animals like elephants, horses, and rhinos do: plants," said Vidyut in a statement fit for the National Nutrition Week.

"Being vegan helps me keep fit. I love the way I feel," he added.

Vidyut joins a growing list of vegan celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Joaquin Phoenix, Pamela Anderson, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mallika Sherawat, Ayesha Takia, Monica Dogra, and Bryan Adams, to name a few.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever