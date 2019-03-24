Vidyut Jammwal: Chuck Russell didn't behave like star on film set

bollywood

Vidyut Jammwal is collaborating with well known Hollywood filmmaker Russell in 'Junglee' for the first time

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal, gearing up for the release of his next film Junglee, has said Chuck Russell, director of the action-thriller, "brings star value to the film but doesn't behave like a star on the set". Jammwal was interacting with the media during the promotion of his movie.

Sharing his experience with Russell, Jammwal said: "Chuck sir is a known director. He made The Mask with Jim Carrey, launched Dwayne Johnson in The Scorpion King and worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Eraser. I was very happy to work with him."

Talking about the difference between Indian and Hollywood filmmakers, Vidyut said: "There isn't much difference. We have good filmmakers in India too, but Hollywood directors work in a slightly different manner," he said.

Hollywood directors were very conscious about punctuality, he said and added, "If they decide to start shooting at 6 am then all have to follow the schedule. If pack up is decided at 6 pm, you will have to follow that also. I think discipline is the biggest difference between Indian and Hollywood directors.".

Hailing Russell's behaviour on set, Jammwal said despite being such a well-known director, he treated everyone with a lot of respect. "He brings star value to the film, but doesn't behave like a star on a film set," he said.

Junglee revolves around a veterinary doctor who upon returning to his father's elephant reserve encounters and fights an international poacher racket. Talking about preparations to play his character in Junglee, Jammwal said: "As it is a really different film, I had to prepare differently."

"This film is primarily based on forest animals. We had to live in the forest and eat whatever was available there. When you do such films, you need to prepare mentally for these things," he said.

Junglee, an action-thriller, is directed by Russell and produced by Junglee Pictures. It features Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles. The movie is set to release on March 29.

Also read: Chuck Russell on Junglee: Made film keeping Vidyut Jammwal in mind

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates