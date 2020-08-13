Vidyut Jammwal contributes to stuntmen's association: They have almost exhausted their savings

With shoots yet to resume in full force, the stunt artistes in the industry — like other daily-wage workers — have been reeling under a dry spell. Bollywood's action star Vidyut Jammwal has rushed to their aid and donated to the Movie Stunt Artistes' Association, thus providing relief to its 600 members. "Our stunt artistes need our support at these times. It is my humble request to everyone, especially my colleagues, to donate so that their livelihood is assured. We need to nurture our own generosity for a better world," says Jammwal, who also sent a handwritten letter to the association, expressing his gratitude to the behind-the-scenes heroes for lending a larger-than-life quality to actors with their feats.



Jammwal's letter to the stunt artistes



The actor has been in touch with several stuntmen during the lockdown. It was during one of these interactions that he learnt of their hardship. "I realised that they had almost exhausted their savings. I thought if I start this initiative of supporting them financially, it will encourage other actors to come forward."

