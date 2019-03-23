Vidyut Jammwal gives an action-packed jaw-dropping performance on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

television

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs contestants have surely been winning the hearts of the audiences and judges with their powerful voices and brilliant renditions. Vidyut Jammwal, who was on the sets of Li'l Champs to promote his upcoming movie Junglee pulled off an incredible stunt to give them a quick glimpse of his character.

Known to be an action fanatic, Vidyut placed himself on four bottles and did pushups. He eventually also lost the fourth bottle and did pushups using barely three bottles. The audience, the judges, the host and the contestants were shell shocked and couldn't believe their eyes. The episode was also graced by great music director, singer, composer Himesh Reshammiya as a guest judge.

The upcoming episode will account for oodles of entertainment as the contestants take to the stage and perform a beautiful medley of guest judge Himesh Reshammiya's evergreen hit songs. Memories of the previous season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs came alive when Himesh taught his favourite chhote Bhagwan his iconic dialogue Jai Mata di lets rock. Moreover, Judge Amaal Mallik's beloved mother spilled some secrets about our charming judge through a special video message.

