Search

Vidyut Jammwal has a 'dirty' question

Updated: 26 September, 2020 07:34 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal seems to be in the mood to dissect what defines a dirty person.

Image source: Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal
Image source: Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal seems to be in the mood to dissect what defines a dirty person. Vidyut shared an Instagram picture where he wears a robe and pours hot water in a cup. "Question? Do dirty thoughts make us dirty people.." he captioned the picture.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Question? Do dirty thoughts make us dirty people..

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) onSep 24, 2020 at 6:20am PDT

Vidyut's "Commando" co-star and friend Adah Sharma dropped a hilarious comment: "#SwachBharat#CleanIndia."

The actor recently spoken about his vision to popularise the indigenous martial art kalaripayattu through Indian cinema.

Vidyut was recently seen in the digitally released film, "Khuda Haafiz". He will next be seen in the film's second chapter.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 26 September, 2020 07:16 IST

Tags

vidyut jamwalbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK