Vidyut Jammwal: I have just started seeing somebody, I really like this girl

Vidyut Jammwal has always spoken about his health regime, fitness, and the agility with which he performs stunts on the screen. For the first time, the actor has spoken about his personal life and admitted that he has just started seeing someone. The revelation happened on his own chat show, X-Rayed.

The guest in the house was Michael Jai White, and this was how he described- 'The first African American actor to play the role of a Superhero - Spawn and has also played iconic characters like Mike Tyson and the now cult classic American blaxploitation action comedy film Black Dynamite.'

Talking to him, Jammwal stated, "I've just started seeing this girl. By the way, you are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it."

He added, "How do you find someone who sees you for who you actually are?" to which the actor replied, "You are right. It is difficult to find somebody who gets you."

Vidyut further said, "I am not supposed to do this right? Okay, you can edit it." The actor was last seen in Khuda Hafiz that streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar and the makers are now gearing up for a sequel.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Force in 2011 and went on to become a part of the Commando Franchise and Baadshaho.

