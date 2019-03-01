Vidyut Jammwal in awe of animal flow workout

bollywood

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says animal flow workout helped him be at ease while shooting with animals for his film "Junglee". Animal flow is a form of workout which copies the movements of different animals. The actor spent time observing various animals, their habit and studied the form to come up with a plan of animal flow which could be imbibed in the film. The actor has collaborated with three different teams across the globe and planned the action sequences in the film.

"Kalaripayattu is a discipline that has encouraged people to pick up on strength, sensibility and personality traits of various fantastic animals. It was amazing for me to extend my knowledge of Kalaripayattu by practising animal flow," Vidyut said in a statement.

"Most of the conventional exercises in the gym isolate only two muscles at a time. However training like an animal functionally overcomes this one way to optimise strength, flexibility, mind body control," he added.

The actor feels "humans are emotional beasts and hence face trouble in being in the moment". He added: "That is why we are not natural fighters like the leopard or the tiger who do not get paralyzed by fear. These animals do not get paralyzed by guilt situation.

"This awareness, apart from additional strength from animal flow helped me be at ease with the animals I shot with for 'Junglee'. I was awed by the depth of this stream of martial arts and wanted to bring on a big screen with 'Junglee'."

The makers have released a video showcasing Vidyut doing animal flow in the movie. A Junglee Pictures production, "Junglee" is a family action directed by Chuck Russell, produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani. The film is set to release in cinemas on April 5.

