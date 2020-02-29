Vidyut Jammwal is 'roaring ahead' with his new motorcycle; check it out!

Vidyut Jammwal is 'riding high' on emotions as his manager, Abbas Sayyed, has gifted him a motorcycle. The actor, who has wrapped up Faruk Kabir's Khuda Hafiz, now has time to hit the road with the beast. Jammwal says his manager is aware of his "passion for the sound of the bike." And all this while, we thought stars splurged on their staff. This is indeed a novel case.

Speaking of Khuda Hafiz, Vidyut Jammwal said that the schedule has been a rollercoaster ride. The "Commando 3" actor started shooting for the film last year in October and finished the first schedule in Uzbekistan. Now, the makers have finally finished the shoot in Mumbai and Lucknow. This was followed by a final schedule in Manali.

"Khuda Hafiz is a special film and I fell in love with the script the first time I heard it. The first schedule was quite exciting in Uzbekistan. My character is different from what I have played in the past. The schedule (Lucknow) has been a roller-coaster ride and we are having a great time shooting," said Vidyut in a media interaction.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. It will be distributed pan-India by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates