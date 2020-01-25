Vidyut Jammwal shooting for 'Khuda Hafiz' in Lucknow

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is in Lucknow for "Khuda Hafiz". He says the schedule has been a rollercoaster ride. The "Commando 3" actor started shooting for the film last year in October and finished the first schedule in Uzbekistan. Now, the makers have begun the shoot in Mumbai and Lucknow. This will be followed by a final schedule in Manali, making sure that the film is wrapped by the first week of February.

"'Khuda Hafiz' is a special film and I fell in love with the script the first time I heard it. The first schedule was quite exciting in Uzbekistan. My character is different from what I have played in the past. The schedule (Lucknow) has been a roller-coaster ride and we are having a great time shooting," said Vidyut.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic-action-thriller co-stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently made her debut in "Yeh Saali Aashiqui", opposite late Amrish Puri's grandosn Vardhan Puri.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. It will be distributed pan-India by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever