Vidyut Jammwal Soldiers deserve our patience, courtesy and respect

Vidyut Jammwal, who's possibly one of the fittest and most amazingly gifted athletes and martial artists in the world, and someone, who keeps posting unbelievable and inspiring videos and pictures on his Instagram account, took to the platform to salute the valor and sacrifices of soldiers. It's a post that deserves attention and applause, and it's also refreshing to see an actor branching out of his banal film promotions posts and taking out time to make a difference.

Vidyut Jammwal, who has been working in the business for over eight years, has established a solid and strong fan base for himself with his athleticism and acrobatic skills. Trained in Kalaripayattu, an immensely complex form of martial arts, Jamwal's celluloid stunts, and action look real and it's also helped he performs all of them himself, with ease and effortlessness.

Vidyut's all set to star in Commando 3, the third film in the Commando franchise and is expected to take the action to the next level. Hope he can deliver enough bangs for our bucks. Having said that, it's again the soldiers who are our real heroes, and as Jamwal stated, deserve all the respect.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates