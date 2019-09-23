Vidyut Jammwal Soldiers deserve our patience, courtesy and respect
Vidyut Jammwal pens a heartfelt note on soldiers and it's a must-read.
Vidyut Jammwal, who's possibly one of the fittest and most amazingly gifted athletes and martial artists in the world, and someone, who keeps posting unbelievable and inspiring videos and pictures on his Instagram account, took to the platform to salute the valor and sacrifices of soldiers. It's a post that deserves attention and applause, and it's also refreshing to see an actor branching out of his banal film promotions posts and taking out time to make a difference.
Vidyut Jammwal, who has been working in the business for over eight years, has established a solid and strong fan base for himself with his athleticism and acrobatic skills. Trained in Kalaripayattu, an immensely complex form of martial arts, Jamwal's celluloid stunts, and action look real and it's also helped he performs all of them himself, with ease and effortlessness.
While waiting for a friend ,this CISF soldier approached me and praised me for my martial arts skills and movies. We meet these brave men and woman who serve the armed forces mostly at airports,power plants ,oil fields etc..They work diligently and unhurriedly to ensure our safety and sometimes are met with either indifference or irritability as we go about our lives. They deserve our patience, courtesy and respect for tirelessly working to keep us secure. Respect and deep gratitude to him and all the forces for their commitment to the country and citizens . I couldn't let him leave my presence without thanking him for his sacrificial service towards our country .. Salute CISF and the armed forces @official_cisf @amitshahofficial @kiren.rijiju @indianarmy.adgpi
Vidyut's all set to star in Commando 3, the third film in the Commando franchise and is expected to take the action to the next level. Hope he can deliver enough bangs for our bucks. Having said that, it's again the soldiers who are our real heroes, and as Jamwal stated, deserve all the respect.
