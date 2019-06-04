Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 3 to now release on September 6

bollywood

Fans of Vidyut Jammwal will have to wait for a while to catch the actor back in action as the release date of his film Commando 3 has been preponed

Vidyut Jammwal/picture courtesy: Taran Adarsh

The film Commando 3, which was earlier slated to release on September 20, will now hit the screens on September 6. he film directed by Aditya Datt will also star Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on announcing the release date of the film wrote: "New release date... Vidyut Jammwal... Commando 3, directed by Aditya Datt, will now release on 6 Sept 2019... Costars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah... Vipul Amrutlal Shah production... Reliance Entertainment presentation."

The film will be produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Reliance Entertainment presentation.

Commando 3 is a sequel revolved around Commando Karanveer Singh Dogran essayed by Vidyut, an International spy who goes on a black money trail along with Bhavna Reddy, essayed by Adah Sharma from India to Bankok.

The power pact action sequel of the film was directed Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

On the movie front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Junglee which was helmed by The Mask and The Scorpion King fame director Chuck Russell. The film was based on the unique relationship between human and animals. Besides the action hero, the movie also featured elephants in an interesting manner.

