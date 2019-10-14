Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Hafiz' goes on floors

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has started shooting for his next film titled "Khuda Hafiz", a romantic action thriller movie. "Khuda Hafiz" is slated to release in 2020. The filming has commenced in Uzbekistan. It is the first time Vidyut will be venturing into a true-blue romance-action genre, read a statement. Panorama Studios Production, Khuda Hafiz is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani and is directed by Faruk Kabir.

The film will be jointly distributed pan India by PVR Pictures, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios International. Currently, Vidyut is gearing up for his next "Commando 3", which will hit the screen on November 29. The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who recently directed the web series "Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story" of Sunny Leone.

"Commando 3" is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production. The third installment of the "Commando" franchise will also feature Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever