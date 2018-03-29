Vidyut Jammwal to star in Mahesh Manjrekar's next film

he action drama will be on the lines of Manjrekar's 1999 film Vaastav, which featured Sanjay Dutt in the lead role



Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal has been roped in to play the lead role in actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming directorial venture to be produced by Vijay Galani. The action drama will be on the lines of Manjrekar's 1999 film Vaastav, which featured Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

"I'm very happy to team up with national award winning director Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is full on action which is Mahesh's forte. It is on the lines of 'Vaastav' and Vidyut who is known for his action is now the lead of our film," Galani said in a statement. The makers are yet to decide on the rest of the cast of the untitled project.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever