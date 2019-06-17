Vidyut Jamwal acquitted in a 12-year-old assault case

national

Vidyut Jamwal was accused of smashing a bottle on a person's head in Mumbai in the year 2007

Actor Vidyut Jamwal was acquitted on Monday by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra in an assault case after 12 years. "The action hero is now totally free. The action hero only does 'action' in the movies is all I'd like to say," he stated reacting to the verdict.

Vidyut Jamwal attained fame after his film 'Commando' but was accused of smashing a bottle on a person's head in Mumbai in the year 2007. Lawyer for Vidyut Jamwal, Aniket Nikam in the case said: "The case pertains to an allegation levelled against Vidyut Jamwal in the year 2007 of assaulting somebody while he was partying in a club in Mumbai."

"During the trial, we were able to establish that there was absolutely no incriminating evidence against the actor," he said, further asserting that "the court has accepted our submissions today and acquitted Jamwal." Harishnath Goswami, a friend of Vidyut Jamwal who was also named in the matter, has been acquitted as well.

"The prosecution has failed to establish any evidence. Hence both Vidyut Jamwal and his friend Harishnath Goswami have been acquitted in the matter," Nikam said. Vidyut Jamwal is Indian film actor, trained martial artist and stunt performer who predominantly works in Hindi cinema.

