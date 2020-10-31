Vieroots : Providing personalised holistic lifestyle management solutions

Living a long and healthy life for long has captured the imagination of the people. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has brought the spotlight on healthy lifestyle. With the motto of “Live longer and stay younger”, Vieroots offers personalized holistic lifestyle management to enable people to take control of their body and mind. Vieroots works on the convergence of a host of principles drawn from the world of science and technology, modern and age-old practices.

Sanjeev Nair, founder of the StartUp Vieroots Wellness Solutions (vieroots.com), believes in empowering people for the wellness of the body and mind. He is also a renowned entrepreneur and a motivational speaker. He will formally be launching Vieroots on November 1.

Armed with a host of wellness techniques to address issues of body and mind, Vieroots promises to be an ambitious project, as the performance consultant and entrepreneur seeks to bring the science and practice of improving the human physiology and psychology to all those who would like to take charge of their health, wellness and peak performance.

EPLIMO, a product by Vieroots, is an artificial Intelligence app that can even transcend genetic influences. EPLIMO stands for personalized “Epigenetic Lifestyle Modifications”. While susceptibilities for developing non-infectious diseases are coded in genes, they are triggered mainly on account of unhealthy lifestyles. Epigenetic lifestyle modifications have the potential to prevent the inherent weaknesses in genes from getting manifested.

“EPLIMO provides a complete lifestyle modification plan based on one’s genetic metabolic conditions, allowing a person to prevent the onset of ailments and ensure good health. It is for the first time that genome-based wellness care is being introduced in India,” said Mr Nair.

Personalized medicine is one of the most promising interventions in healthcare and wellness management today. EPLIMO is the first such product in India, providing a personalised set of epigenetic lifestyle modifications.

EPLIMO works on three inputs – genetic susceptibilities for over 200 diseases, an assessment of the gut microbiome and a questionnaire to find out the metabolic profile. These three inputs are analyzed and correlated by EPLIMO’s unique Artificial Intelligence algorithms, which along with the expert medical advice of the preventive medicine specialists help formulate a detailed set of personalized “Epigenetic Lifestyle Modifications”. This helps keep at bay those diseases to which a person may have been vulnerable.

Vieroots Wellness Solutions also has a portfolio of highest quality, research based nutritional and Ayurvedic supplements to help improve one’s physical and mental health and capabilities. These supplements have been formulated by an Ayurvedic practitioner and researcher of the highest calibre, said Mr Nair.

Among the most innovative of Vieroots’ supplements are “Thought Biotics”, a family of multiple Ayurvedic formulations that can help improve physical and mental wellness by working on the mysterious “Gut Brain Axis (GBA)”.

Word about Vieroots’ innovative solutions and products have already rapidly spread in the StartUp world. It has resulted in Bollywood superstar, ace fitness enthusiast, serial entrepreneur and noted StartUp investor in the fitness sector Suniel Shetty investing in the company, which has taken the valuation of the young StartUp to Rs 100 crore.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.