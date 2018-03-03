Vietjet Air to start Ho Chi Minh city-Delhi flight

Vietnam-based low-cost airline Vietjet Air on Saturday said it will commence direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh city and New Delhi four days a week to cater to the fast-growing air traffic between the two cities

Vietnam-based low-cost airline Vietjet Air on Saturday said it will commence direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh city and New Delhi four days a week to cater to the fast-growing air traffic between the two cities.

The announcement was made at the India-Vietnam Business Forum organised here to mark the visit of Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang. Currently, there are no direct flights between the two countries.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates