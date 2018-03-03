Vietjet Air to start Ho Chi Minh city-Delhi flight

Mar 03, 2018, 17:07 IST | IANS

Vietnam-based low-cost airline Vietjet Air on Saturday said it will commence direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh city and New Delhi four days a week to cater to the fast-growing air traffic between the two cities.

The announcement was made at the India-Vietnam Business Forum organised here to mark the visit of Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang. Currently, there are no direct flights between the two countries.

