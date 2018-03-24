Viewers says yes to Maniesh Paul's Baa Baaa Black Sheep

Vishwas Paandya's Baa Baaa Black Sheep, a comedy-thriller that released yesterday, has received a thumbs up from viewers



Anupam Kher and Maniesh Paul

Vishwas Paandya's Baa Baaa Black Sheep, a comedy-thriller that released yesterday, has received a thumbs up from viewers. People have appreciated Anupam Kher's act as the henpecked husband, even making light of his turn.

Director Paandya says, "Audiences are loving the quirky and friendly relationship between the father [Kher] and son [Maniesh Paul]. I was surprised when I received a meme of Anupam ji's character. I have received lot of positive feedback for Annu Kapoor's act as well. The viewer is the king, and I am glad that people are loving it."



Annu Kapoor in a still from Baa Baaa Black Sheep

Baa Baaa Black Sheep also features Manjari Phadnis and Kay Kay Menon, with Manish Wadhwa and Natasha Suri playing cameos. Produced by Anand Swarup Agarwal and Krishna Datla, under the banner Agastya Films, the film is being presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Swarup Productions.

