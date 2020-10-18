'Vigilant for our land, no one can take it away': Shah on China standoff

Amidst the continuing standoff with China in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is fully alert towards securing each inch of the country's land and no one can take it away.

Shah added that the government is taking all possible military and diplomatic steps to resolve the standoff in Ladakh with China.

"We are vigilant for every inch of our land, no one can take it away...Our defence forces and leadership are capable of defending the country's sovereignty and border," he said.

The home minister also said that the government is committed to protecting the sovereignty and security of the country.

Referring to the coming Bihar elections, Shah expressed confidence that the NDA will get a two-third majority.

He said Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of the state after the polls.

The home minister said there will be a change of government in West Bengal after next year's assembly elections and a BJP government will assume power there.

"We feel we will have a determined fight in West Bengal and we will form the government," he said.

He also said that the law and order situation in West Bengal is serious and political parties like the BJP have every right to seek imposition of President's rule there.

"However, the central government will take an appropriate decision taking into account the Constitution and on the basis of the governor''s report," he said.

When asked whether the BJP will stake claim for the chief ministership in Bihar if the saffron party gets more seats than the ally JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar, he said, "There is no if or but. Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar. We have made a public announcement and we are committed to it."

Talking about the Lok Janshakti Party breaking away from the ruling alliance in Bihar, Shah said the party was offered adequate seats but still walked away from the alliance.

"It was their (LJP) decision, not ours," he said.

