Viineet Kumar ecstatic on Aadhaar's world premiere at Busan film festival

Actor Viineet Kumar's performance in Mukkabaaz gained him worldwide recognition and now his upcoming film Aadhaar also seems to be on the golden path of glory. Viineet's impeccable acting chops and screen presence has already made him famous in the world of cinema.

While his writings for Mukkabaaz also gave him due credit as a writer and lyric writer, the talented artist is far from settling down with the appreciation. His next Aadhaar, which talks about the struggles of a common man caught amid bureaucratic red tape in the process to fix his situation in the film.

The much-awaited film will make its world premiere at the coveted 24th Busan International Film Festival. The film festival, which invites talent from all around the world will screen the film in October under the category of A Window on Asian Cinema.

Directed by National Award winner, Suman Ghosh, Aadhaar is perhaps one of the most relevant films in today's time and Viineet is very happy for the first platform it has got.

"This film has been made keeping the realities of every citizen in the mind. My character represents every common man and his state of mind, who has struggled in government procedures. Aadhaar is full of laughter and it has so many heart-touching moments. I truly believe that this film has the calibre to touch millions of hearts because of its realistic representation of the citizens. There couldn't have been a better platform than Busan International Film Festival to reach its first set of audience. I am very happy and grateful to the makers of the film and organizers of the festival to bring this movie to this stage," he says.

