Viineet Kumar: Saand Ki Aankh is a story that needs to be told

Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Kumar is all set for his upcoming Diwali release Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is based on the life story of sisters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar who took up shooting at the age of 60 as they did not want their daughters to go through a lifetime of suppression.

Viineet plays Yashpal who trains the sisters. He acts as a catalyst who provides support and strength to Prakashi and Chandro to combat patriarchy and come on their own. He is a harbinger of change in a deeply-rooted male dominant society.

Viineet says, "It's always great working with Anurag Kashyap Sir, who is producing the film, but Saand Ki Aankh is special. I savoured each moment during the shoot. It is a story which must be told. Taapsee and Bhumi are terrific actors, and working with them was quite an experience. It was great working with director Tushar Hiranandani as well."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates