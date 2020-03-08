Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday- Co-stars, friends or a little more?

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday get along like a house on fire. The duo, which is shooting for Puri Jagannadh's multi-lingual, gelled well from day one on the set. There is talk that the Arjun Reddy (2017) star and Panday's chemistry on screen is smoldering. They have been already called the new Jodi in town, so it won't be long before there is a whiff of romance.

Recently, they were shooting for some lovey-dovey scenes at Madh Island. The two have a common connection—Karan Johar. Both are being mentored by him. The filmmaker is known to hook up his protégés. Whether as publicity for a film or otherwise, love does not need a reason for him. Not for nothing is he known as B-Town's matchmaker.

Drifting slightly away from Vijay and Ananya, Johar is also supposed to be the matchmaker between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani during the shoot of Shershaah. And now, coming back to this duo, it's film is tentatively titled Fighter and seems to be a volatile love story. Taran Adarsh has taken to his Twitter account and announced that the 40-day schedule of the film has been completed in Mumbai. Take a look:

#VijayDeverakonda and #AnanyaPanday... First 40-day shooting schedule of the film - not titled yet - completed in #Mumbai... Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta... Will release in #Hindi and all South Indian languages. pic.twitter.com/WGFgL3XUmB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2020

Ananya has a lot of films coming up that are likely to surprise her fans and even her critics. On June 12, 2020, she'll team up with Ishaan Khatter for a film called Khaali Peeli, which will be followed by a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi that's slated to release on February 12, 2021! And then, she'll gear up for a father-daughter drama with Saif Ali Khan.

