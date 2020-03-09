Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday party all night as they complete first schedule of their film!

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, who have completed the first schedule of their film after shooting for 40 days in Mumbai, partied all night to let the madness sink in! Let's talk about the film first, it will be presented and produced by Karan Johar, who has now derived a lot of interest in films based outside the Bollywood industry too. He did that with the Baahubali films, 2.0, and The Ghazi Attack as well. And now, this seems to be another step for the scion of Dharma Productions to create a fan-base among a pan-India audience.

Talking about Vijay and Ananya, their pairing seems to be fresh and interesting. Vijay became a very popular name during the release of Kabir Singh as it was the remake of his blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and his next, Dear Comrade, was a critical and commercial success too. Ananya has already delivered two consecutive hits in the form of Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

This film that will release in multiple languages, is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is tentatively titled Fighter, however, no confirmation has been made on the same. And now, taking to her Instagram account, actor and producer Charmme Kaur shared some pictures that showed how much fun the entire team had after wrapping up the first schedule.

Take a look:

Before we see Ananya's pairing with Vijay, she will be seen in a lot of other films that include the likes of Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Vijay, on the other hand, just had World Famous Lover on Valentine's Day!

