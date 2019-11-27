Vijay Deverakonda buys new house; wants mom to make it a home

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his roles in movies like Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade, has recently bought a new house. And if his Facebook post is anything to go by, the house is quite big! The actor shared a photo on Facebook of himself with his family, updating his fans about his new home. He wrote, "I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home."

How sweet is this post? The Deverakondas can be seen in their traditional best in their new home striking a pose for the camera. Vijay shared the same photo on Instagram, too, with the caption, "Her happiness. His pride. Our new home! Sending you all lots of love from the 4 Deverakondas - you've all been a part of this journey with us."

Vijay Deverakonda, who was already popular down south, rose to prominence after his hit Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Vijay Deverakonda recently announced the name of his next film. The project is called World Famous Lover.

In a previous chat with IANS, Vijay spoke about the stardom he's been enjoying. He said, "I don't know if this stardom people say I enjoy is true. I'm still worried if people will turn up at the theatres to watch my films. I'm still clueless about stardom because I don't know how to measure it. Stardom only makes sense when it converts into footfalls in the cinema hall. It's the only physical transaction that justifies it."

