Vijay Diwas: Leaders pay tribute to Armed Forces on Twitter

Published: Dec 16, 2019, 12:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts and created to the creation of Bangladesh

Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria pay homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas
Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on December 16 to mark India's victory over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, then East Pakistan.

Many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the defence chiefs have taken to Twitter to remember the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces and their victory. Modi paying tribute to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers said in a tweet in Hindi that,the history created by the troops will be "embossed in golden letters."

