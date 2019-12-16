Vijay Diwas: Leaders pay tribute to Armed Forces on Twitter

Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria pay homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on December 16 to mark India's victory over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, then East Pakistan.

Many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the defence chiefs have taken to Twitter to remember the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces and their victory. Modi paying tribute to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers said in a tweet in Hindi that,the history created by the troops will be "embossed in golden letters."

à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¸, à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤°à¤® à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ 1971 à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸ à¤°à¤à¤¾, à¤µà¤¹ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤à¥à¤·à¤°à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today the nation salutes the indomitable courage and valour of India’s armed forces.



We are proud of our Armed Forces who have defended our country in every situation. We will never forget their sacrifice and service. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2019

16 December 1971. Lieutenant Colonel Hanut Singh, Lieutenant Colonel Raj Mohan Vohra & Captain SR Shankhapan Walkar displayed conspicuous gallantry. Awarded #MahaVirChakra. #IndoPakWar71https://t.co/25OiXiv0pohttps://t.co/kAQMET70TAhttps://t.co/mDGRv7wggD pic.twitter.com/pWxjdcRBVI — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 16, 2019

Today on #VijayDiwas, we remember the indomitable spirit of the brave soldiers who fought in 1971. Let us salute our soldiers & honour the martyrs who selflessly laid down their lives while protecting our motherland. The nation will always be indebted to them.#VijayDiwas2019 pic.twitter.com/GdA4bGrBI7 — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) December 16, 2019

I salute the valour of our Armed Forces on #VijayDiwas and pay tributes to the brave martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This victory remains India’s greatest. We can never forget exemplary leadership of then PM Indira ji as well as the courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 16, 2019

I salute the valour & courage of our Armed Forces on the occasion of #VijayDiwas & join the nation in paying tribute to the brave martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. It was the valour & sacrifice of our soldiers that upheld the pride & honour of the Indian Tricolour. Jai Hind! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 16, 2019

On #VijayDiwas salute to all brave heroes and martyrs who have valiantly defended our motherland and led us to victory in 1971 #IndoPak war ðð»

Long live their courage & valour;

à¤à¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¦ ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/0VzBxBVj1Z — Sonal Goel (@sonalgoelias) December 16, 2019

On the 16th Dec,1971, Our brave heroes of India Army forced Pakistani forces with 93000 Pakistani soldiers to surrender unconditionally.

Salute to the indomitable courage, valour & sacrifice of those soldiers which led to the historic victory of India over Pakistan.#VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/Uf48tDnU2g — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) December 16, 2019

On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts. It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.

