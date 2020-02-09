Vijay Ganguly on Yaar bina chain remix: Made Ayushmann recreate Anil sir's step

During the shoot of Saaheb (1985), Vijay Ganguly, then five, would run about the set as his director father Anil Ganguly filmed Yaar bina chain with the movie's leads Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh. Almost 35 years later, in a quirk of fate, Vijay found himself being appointed to choreograph the rehashed version of the song for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. "Initially, the team, including director Hitesh Kewalya, simply told me I would be working on a remix of Bappi da's [Lahiri] song, and that they were sure I would be excited about it. As soon as the track began, I was taken aback. I thought, what are the odds that of all the choreographers and all the songs, this one would come to me?" exclaims the choreographer, talking about the song that releases on Tuesday.



A still from the song

In keeping with the theme of the same-sex love story, the track—now titled Arrey pyaar kar le—has Khurrana romancing his on-screen love interest, Jitendra Kumar. "Since the song didn't have [the usual] guy- girl dynamics, there wasn't much that we could [use] from the original. So, we decided to [reference] the period instead. When my dad made the film, the unit went to Ballard Pier, used water, and employed the star filter that made water [droplets] look like light. So, we used the same filter for our song to [evoke a sense of nostalgia]. We also made Ayushmann recreate a step of Anil sir." He adds that Khurrana, delighted to learn of the coincidence, urged him to invite his mother and actor sister Rupali Ganguly to the shoot.



Vijay Ganguly with Bappi Lahiri on the set

